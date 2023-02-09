Eastward gas flows rise on Yamal-Europe pipeline, flows via Ukraine stable

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows rose on Thursday morning on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, while Russian supplies to Europe via Ukraine were stable, data from pipeline operators showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 1,781,296 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0700 CET and 0800 CET, up from around 1,315,000 kWh/h the previous day.

Russia's Gazprom said it would ship 30.8 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday, a volume broadly in line with recent days.

Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 25.2 mcm, the same level as on the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea to Germany from Russia, remained at zero.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance but has not reopened, with Moscow blaming the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues.

The pipeline has since been damaged by suspected sabotage.

