Eastward gas flows rise on Yamal-Europe pipeline

Credit: REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

February 14, 2023 — 03:03 am EST

Written by Ananya Bajpai, Kavya Guduru, Nina Chestney for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose on Tuesday morning, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 2,248,496 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0700 CET and 0800 CET, up from 848,160 kWh/h earlier in the morning.

Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 25.2 million cubic metres (mcm), unchanged from the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russia's Gazprom said it would ship 30.8 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday.

