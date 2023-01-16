Eastward gas flows rise on Yamal-Europe pipeline

Adds further routes, updates data

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose on Monday morning, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 1,730,499 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0800 CET and 0900 CET, up from around 790,000 kWh/h seen on Sunday.

Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were steady at 29.8 million cubic metres (mcm), Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Gazprom GAZP.MM said it would ship 35.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday, in line with levels reported so far in January, but down by about 15% from daily shipments in the final months of 2022.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea to Germany from Russia, remained at zero.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 last year for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance but has not reopened, with Moscow blaming the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues.

The pipeline has since been damaged by suspected sabotage.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Tom Hogue and Jason Neely)

