Eastward gas flows rise on Yamal-Europe pipeline

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose slightly on Wednesday morning, while Russian gas flows through Ukraine to Europe remained stable, operator data showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border of the Yamal pipeline were at 4,117,234 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0800 CET and 0900 CET, up from 3,619,762 kWh/h earlier this morning, pipeline operator Gascade's data showed.

Nominations for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.7 million cubic metres (mcm), little changed from the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russia's Gazprom said that it would ship 42.6 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday, in line with volumes over recent days.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea to Germany from Russia, remained at zero.

The pipeline has not reopened since shutting on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance.

Moscow has blamed the shutdown on Western sanctions and technical issues. The pipeline has also been damaged by suspected sabotage since.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

