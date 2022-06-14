Eastward gas flows rise on Yamal-Europe pipeline

Adds more detail on other pipeline flows

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows rose on Tuesday via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border with Poland rose to 6,889,630 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) by 0750 GMT, from 2,889,527 kWh/h at midnight, the data showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 41.9 million cubic metres (mcm) on Tuesday, unchanged from the previous day.

It added that Ukraine rejected an application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka.

Physical flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea rose to 51,976,280 kWh/h from 49,871,465 kWh/h at midnight.

Flows exceeded nominations, or requests for gas, via Nord Stream 1, which were at 42,300,848 kWh/h.

The pipeline will undergo regular annual maintenance from July 11 to July 21, when there are usually no flows.

Nominations for gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at nearly 37 million cubic metres (mcm) a day, up slightly from the day before, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((nina.chestney@thomsonreuters.com; nina.chestney.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.