Eastward gas flows resume on Yamal pipeline, Russia-EU supply steady

June 8 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows resumed on Wednesday via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, while flows to Europe from Russia via key routes remained steady.

Physical exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border rose to 1,239,500 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) from zero earlier, roughly in line with nominations the data showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point stood at 41.4 million cubic metres (mcm) on Wednesday versus 40.9 mcm on Tuesday.

Nominations for flows into Slovakia via Ukraine at the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 37 mcm, little changed from the previous day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were at 64,397,922 kWh/h on Wednesday morning, down from over 65,000,000 kWh/h for most of Tuesday.

