Eastward gas flows resume on Yamal-Europe pipeline

July 5 (Reuters) - Eastward natural gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany resumed on Wednesday, data from operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 728,431 kWh/h between 0300 CET and 0400 CET, up from zero in the previous hour, the data showed.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

