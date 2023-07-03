Eastward gas flows resume on Yamal-Europe pipeline

July 4 (Reuters) - Eastward natural gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany resumed on Tuesday, data from operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 805,819 kWh/h between 0300 CET and 0400 CET, from zero in the previous hour, the data showed.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

