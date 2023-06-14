Eastward gas flows resume on Yamal-Europe pipeline

June 15 (Reuters) - Eastward natural gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany resumed on Wednesday, data from operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 799,589 between 0300 CET and 0400 CET, from zero in the previous hour, the data showed.

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com ; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.