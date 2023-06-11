News & Insights

Eastward gas flows resume on Yamal-Europe pipeline

June 11, 2023 — 10:35 pm EDT

Written by Rahul Paswan for Reuters ->

June 12 (Reuters) - Eastward natural gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany resumed on Monday, data from operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 803,842 between 0300 CET and 0400 CET, from zero in the previous hour, the data showed.

