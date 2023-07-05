Eastward gas flows pause on Yamal-Europe pipeline

Updates with recent flows

July 5 (Reuters) - Eastward natural gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany stopped after resuming briefly on Wednesday, data from operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at zero between 0600 CET and 0700 CET, after standing at 640,008 kWh/h in the previous hour, the data showed.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

