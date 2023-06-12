Eastward gas flows pause on Yamal-Europe pipeline

Adds details of latest flows

June 12 (Reuters) - Eastward natural gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany halted after a brief resumption on Monday, data from operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border were zero between 0600 CET and 0700 CET, from 801,992 kwh/h in the previous hour, the data showed.

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Kim Coghill)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com ; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.