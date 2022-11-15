Eastward gas flows on Yamal-Europe pipeline, Russian flows via Ukraine rise

Adds other flow data across Europe

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows rose on Tuesday morning on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany as did Russian supplies to Europe via Ukraine, pipeline operator data showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 5,598,525 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0800 CET and 0900 CET, up from around 4,670,000 kWh/h seen the previous day.

Nominations for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point rose to 41.2 million cubic metres (mcm), up from at 36.8 mcm the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russian gas producer GazpromGAZP.MM said it will ship 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday, similar to levels over recent days.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, remained at zero.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance but has not reopened, with Moscow blaming the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues.

Russia said it was unable to restart the pipeline but since then the pipeline has also been damaged by suspected sabotage.

