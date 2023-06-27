Eastward gas flows increase on Yamal-Europe pipeline

Updates with latest flows

June 27 (Reuters) - Eastward natural gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose on Tuesday, data from operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border rose to 964,187kWh/h between 0600 - 0700 CET from 766,986kWh/h in the previous hour, the data showed.

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Edmund Klamann)

