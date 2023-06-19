Eastward gas flows halt on Yamal-Europe pipeline

Updates throughout after flows stop

June 19 (Reuters) - Eastward natural gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany stopped on Monday, data from operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at zero between 0600 CET and 0700 CET, from 797,925 kwh/h in the previous hour, the data showed.

