Eastward gas flows halt on Yamal-Europe pipeline

June 14 (Reuters) - Eastward natural gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany stopped on Wednesday, data from operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at zero kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0600 CET and 0700 CET, from 1,030,119 kWh/h in the previous hour, the data showed.

