Eastward gas flows halt on Yamal-Europe pipeline

Updates with latest flows

April 19 (Reuters) - Eastward natural gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany stopped after briefly resuming on Wednesday, data from operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border were at zero kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0600 CET and 0700 CET, from 1,298,056kWh in the previous hour, the data showed.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

