Eastward gas flows fall on Yamal pipeline, flows via Ukraine stable

Updates with details of other pipelines

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany fell on Thursday morning while flows of Russian gas via Ukraine remained stable, pipeline operator data showed.

Exit flows at the Yamal Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 847,788 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0700 CET and 0800 CET, down from more than 2,000,000 kWh/h the previous day.

The fall in flows was in line with nominations, or requests for gas.

Nominations for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 30.2 million cubic metres (mcm), unchanged from the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM said it will ship 35.8 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday.

Data from Nord Stream AG showed zero gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance but has not reopened, with Moscow blaming the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues.

Russia said it was unable to restart the pipeline, which has since been damaged by suspected sabotage.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale in London and Ananya Bajpai and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam and David Goodman )

