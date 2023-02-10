Eastward gas flows fall on Yamal-Europe pipeline; Ukraine route steady

Adds other routes

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany fell on Friday morning while flows of Russian gas through Ukraine remained stable, pipeline operator data showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 849,109 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0700 CET and 0800 CET, down from about 1,782,000 kWh/h on Thursday, German pipeline operator Gascade said.

Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM said it would ship 30.9 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Friday, broadly in line with recent days.

Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 25.2 mcm, up marginally from 25.4 mcm/day for Thursday, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea to Germany from Russia, remained at zero.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance but has not reopened, with Moscow blaming the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues.

The pipeline has since been damaged by suspected sabotage.

