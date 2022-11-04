Eastward gas flows fall on Yamal-Europe pipeline - Gascade data

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany fell on Friday morning, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border of the Yamal pipeline were at 1,173,046 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0600 CET and 0700 CET, versus 4,383,123 kWh/h an hour earlier, the data showed.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

