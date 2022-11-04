Eastward gas flows fall on Yamal-Europe pipeline - Gascade data

November 04, 2022 — 02:42 am EDT

Written by Arundhati Sarkar for Reuters ->

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany fell on Friday morning, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border of the Yamal pipeline were at 1,173,046 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0600 CET and 0700 CET, versus 4,383,123 kWh/h an hour earlier, the data showed.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter