Eastward gas flows fall on Yamal-Europe pipeline, flows via Ukraine rise

Updates the figures, adds other pipelines

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows fell on Friday morning on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, while Russian supplies to Europe via Ukraine rose, data from pipeline operators showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 848,144 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0700 CET and 0800 CET, down from around 1,783,000 kWh/h on the previous day.

Russia's Gazprom said that it will ship 30.7 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Friday, compared with 29.5 mcm on Thursday.

Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 25.2 mcm, compared to 23.7 mcm on the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea to Germany from Russia, remained at zero.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance but has not reopened, with Moscow blaming the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues.

The pipeline has since been damaged by suspected sabotage.

(Reporting by Ananya Bajpai and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru, Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Jane Merriman)

((Ananya.Bajpai@thomsonreuters.com;))

