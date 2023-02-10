Eastward gas flows fall on Yamal-Europe pipeline

February 10, 2023 — 01:19 am EST

Written by Ananya Bajpai and Kavya Guduru for Reuters ->

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows fell on Friday morning on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 834,413 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0600 CET and 0700 CET, down from 1,781,062 kWh/h in the previous hour.

(Reporting by Ananya Bajpai and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Ananya.Bajpai@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.