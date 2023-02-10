Eastward gas flows fall on Yamal-Europe pipeline

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows fell on Friday morning on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 834,413 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0600 CET and 0700 CET, down from 1,781,062 kWh/h in the previous hour.

(Reporting by Ananya Bajpai and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

