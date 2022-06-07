Eastward gas flows along Yamal-Europe pipeline stop –operator data

Adds supply data for Nord Stream 1, Velke Kapusany in last two paragraphs

June 7 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland stopped on Tuesday, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

Physical exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border fell to zero after earlier flowing at 3,934,808 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h). It was not immediately clear why the flows were halted.

Gazprom did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for a comment.

In May, Poland terminated its agreement with Russia to receive Russian gas via the Yamal pipeline, after Warsaw rejected a demand to pay in roubles and Moscow responded by cutting off supply.

Gazprom also said it would no longer be able to export gas through Poland via the Yamal-Europe pipeline after Moscow imposed sanctions against the firm that owns the Polish section of the pipeline.

However, the ban did not cover reverse flows from Germany to Poland, where volumes are managed by national grid operators based on customers' requests.

Yamal-Europe is among several routes Russia uses to deliver gas to Europe including Nord Stream 1, transit via Ukraine and TurkStream, which carries gas to Turkey and via extensions into southern Europe.

On Tuesday, Gazprom said gas volumes for Europe via Ukraine stood at 40.9 million cubic metres (mcm) per day versus 40.1 mcm on Monday.

Gas flows via the Sudzha crossing point into Ukraine while Kyiv barred flows entering via the Sokhranovka entry point last month.

Nominations for flows of Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.9 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, unchanged from Monday, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Flows to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline under the Baltic Sea fell to 65,538,490 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Tuesday morning from around 67,600,000 kWh/h over the previous 24 hours, in line with customer requests.

