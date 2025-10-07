Eastover Sells $1 Million in RTX Stock as Aerospace Giant Readies Earnings

Key Points

Charlotte-based Eastover sold nearly 7,000 shares of RTX in the third quarter.

The post-transaction position represents about 4% of Eastover's 13F reportable assets under management.

The firm now holds 54,659 shares worth about $9.1 million.

On Tuesday, Eastover Investment Advisors disclosed that it sold 6,691 shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) in the third quarter.

What happened

Eastover Investment Advisors sold 6,691 shares of RTX Corporation(NYSE:RTX) worth an estimated $1 million in the third quarter, according to a Form 13-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The fund reported holding 54,659 shares worth $9.1 million as of September 30.

What else to know

Eastover's RTX position represents about 4% of the firm's total assets.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:AVGO: $15.2 million (6.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ:AAPL: $12.9 million (5.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ:NVDA: $12.9 million (5.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $11.4 million (5.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ:MSFT: $11.4 million (4.96% of AUM)

As of Monday, shares of RTX were priced at $169.27, up 35% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by about 17 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $83.60 billion Net Income (TTM) $6.15 billion Dividend Yield 1.6% Price (as of market close on Tuesday) $169.27

Company Snapshot

RTX provides aerospace and defense systems, including aircraft engines, avionics, cabin interiors, threat detection, and aftermarket services through its Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon segments.

Generates revenue primarily from the sale of products and long-term service agreements to commercial airlines, military, and government customers, leveraging a mix of original equipment manufacturing and aftermarket support.

Serves commercial airlines, defense departments, and government agencies globally, with a significant presence in both U.S. and international markets.

RTX Corporation is a leading global aerospace and defense company with a diversified portfolio spanning commercial aviation, military systems, and advanced defense technologies.

Foolish take

Charlotte-based Eastover Investment Advisors’ sale of 6,691 shares of RTX Corporation (formerly Raytheon Technologies)—worth about $1 million—could reflect profit-taking after a year of extraordinary gains. The aerospace and defense contractor’s stock has soared 46% year-to-date, handily outperforming the S&P 500’s 14% rise, as demand for both commercial aviation and defense systems surged.



RTX reported 9% year-over-year sales growth in the second quarter, with strength across all three business segments—Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon—and particularly notable 16% commercial aftermarket growth. Adjusted earnings per share rose 11% to $1.56, and CEO Chris Calio highlighted a record backlog of $236 billion, calling the results proof that “we’re well positioned to drive long-term profitable growth.”



Investors will get a closer look at how RTX is executing when it reports third-quarter earnings on October 21. And with the recovery in commercial air travel and robust global defense spending, RTX offers dual exposure to cyclical and structural growth trends. For long-term investors, occasional pullbacks—like Eastover’s sale—may still represent opportunities, not exits.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC, showing their holdings.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or firm on behalf of clients.

Fully liquidated: Sold all shares or holdings in a particular investment, resulting in a zero position.

Form 13-F: A quarterly SEC filing by institutional investment managers to disclose their equity holdings.

Aftermarket services: Support, maintenance, and parts provided after the initial sale of a product, often generating recurring revenue.

Original equipment manufacturing: Producing components or products that are sold to other companies for use in their end products.

Dividend yield: A financial ratio showing how much a company pays in dividends each year relative to its share price.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and RTX and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

