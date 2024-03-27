Eastman's (EMN) Molecular Recycling Plant Begins Production

Eastman Chemical Company EMN has announced that its molecular recycling facility, located in Kingsport, TN, met its initial production goals and is already generating revenues. The company aims to ramp up production at the plant in the coming months, enabling growth in a variety of industries.



Achieving this crucial milestone puts the company on track to generate about $75 million in incremental EBITDA from this facility by 2024.



Eastman's position as a leader in the construction of a circular economy has been strengthened by its demonstration of molecular recycling on this scale. Demand for recycled material of virgin quality from its new factory remains robust.



Eastman's proven polyester renewal process recycles difficult-to-recycle plastic trash that would otherwise end up in a landfill or cremation. The company's method breaks down this trash into molecular building components, which are then reassembled to produce virgin-quality material without sacrificing performance.



Eastman enables the theoretically limitless usage of resources by maintaining these valuable molecules in production in a material-to-material high-yield loop. It can convert waste plastic into virgin quality food contact polyesters while emitting less greenhouse gases than standard processes.



In addition to the recently constructed facility in Kingsport, Eastman intends to invest in two more molecular recycling operations, one in France and another in the United States.



Shares of Eastman have gained 20.3% over the past year against a 5% decline of its industry.



The company stated that it expects volume increase due to the absence of client inventory destocking in its end markets, with the notable exception of medical and agriculture, which continued to destock in the first quarter of 2024.



EMN projects minor primary demand to increase in several stable end industries, with discretionary end markets remaining steady. It expects to gain from the revenues and earnings generated by its Kingsport methanolysis facility. Taking all of this into account, the company estimates 2024 earnings per share to range between $7.25 and $8.00, with cash from operations of around $1.4 billion.

