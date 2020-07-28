Eastman Kodak signs U.S. deal for drug ingredients, says White House's Navarro

July 28 (Reuters) - Eastman Kodak Co has signed a deal with the U.S. government to help produce pharmaceutical ingredients in the country, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said in an interview with Fox Business network.

The company's shares were trading at $9.00 after closing at $2.62 on Monday.

The Wall Street journal reported Kodak has been awarded a $765 million government loan under the Defense Production Act, to help speed up domestic production of drugs that can treat different medical conditions and lower reliance on foreign sources. (https://on.wsj.com/2Da0b9p)

Eastman Kodak did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3463)) Keywords: EASTMAN KODAK DEALS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.