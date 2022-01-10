Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Eastman Kodak Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Eastman Kodak had US$250.0m of debt, up from US$15.0m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has US$380.0m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$130.0m net cash.

A Look At Eastman Kodak's Liabilities

NYSE:KODK Debt to Equity History January 10th 2022

According to the last reported balance sheet, Eastman Kodak had liabilities of US$312.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$884.0m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$380.0m in cash and US$169.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$647.0m.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$357.9m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Eastman Kodak would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. Given that Eastman Kodak has more cash than debt, we're pretty confident it can handle its debt, despite the fact that it has a lot of liabilities in total.

Notably, Eastman Kodak's EBIT launched higher than Elon Musk, gaining a whopping 174% on last year. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Eastman Kodak will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Eastman Kodak may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Eastman Kodak burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Summing up

While Eastman Kodak does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$130.0m. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 174% over the last year. Despite its cash we think that Eastman Kodak seems to struggle to handle its total liabilities, so we are wary of the stock. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Eastman Kodak you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt

