Eastman Kodak Invests In Wildcat To Support Development Of EV Super Cell

(RTTNews) - Eastman Kodak (KODK) said it has taken a minority stake in Wildcat Discovery Technologies, a technology company developing a EV super cell. The investment will be used to support rapid development of the new technology, with the goal of having the super cell ready for commercialization in two years.

Eastman Kodak has also entered into an agreement to provide coating and engineering services in collaboration with Wildcat to develop and scale film coating technologies which are critical for the safety and reliability of the EV battery technology.

