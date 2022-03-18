Markets
KODK

Eastman Kodak Continues To Trade Higher Following Earnings Results

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) are up more than 17% Friday morning, continuing momentum following full-year results, reported on March 15.

The company's revenue for the year had increased to $1.150 billion, compared with $1.029 billion last year.

Operational EBITDA for the year was $11 million, compared with negative $1 million last year, primarily driven by higher revenue.

KODK is at $5.43 currently. It has traded in the range of $3.46- $11.26 in the past one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KODK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular