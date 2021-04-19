Eastman Kodak Acquires Assets Of ECRM Incorporated's CTP Device Business - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Eastman Kodak has acquired the assets of ECRM Incorporated's computer-to-plate device business for the graphic arts and newspaper industries. Based in Massachusetts, ECRM provides imaging technologies for the graphic communications industry. Eastman Kodak said the acquisition will further strengthen its position in the CTP segment of the commercial printing industry.

Jim Continenza, Kodak's Executive Chairman and CEO, said: "Acquiring these assets of an impressive company like ECRM makes us an even stronger player in the computer-to-plate category and we will continue to look for ways to better serve customers across the spectrum of traditional and digital print."

