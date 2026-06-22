Eastman Expands Portfolio With Jarylec Dielectric Fluids Buyout

Eastman Chemical Company EMN has announced the acquisition of the Jarylec dielectric fluids’ brand and selected assets from Arkema France, strengthening its position as a technology platform and enhancing its offerings in the dielectric fluids market. The acquisition includes key trademarks, customer list, technical documentation and intellectual property associated with the Jarylec brand. The products of this segment are widely used in high-voltage transformers and power grid applications.

Eastman claimed that the customers will continue to receive the quality and service associated with the trusted Jarylec brand, now supported by Eastman’s manufacturing expertise and global technical service network. It plans to continue producing the dielectric fluid products under the Jarylec brand at its existing manufacturing facility in Marl, Germany. The company said it will utilize its state-of-the-art production processes and rigorous quality standards to ensure consistent product performance.

The Jarylec brand has earned a strong reputation in the industry for its reliability and the acquisition is expected to enhance Eastman’s capabilities in serving customers.

Additionally, Eastman expects tailwinds from improved sales volume/mix in Advanced Materials and, to a lesser extent, Additives & Functional Products, along with substantial spread improvement in Chemical Intermediates, in the second fiscal quarter. It has also maintained its cost-reduction target of $125 million to $150 million, net of inflation and expects tailwinds from lower shutdown expense, improved utilization and favorable foreign-currency effects for the next quarter. The capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $400 million in 2026.

EMN shares have lost 3.4% over the past year against the industry’s 8% growth.



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EMN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

EMN currently sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, Dow Inc. DOW and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While ALB and DOW sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.39 per share, indicating a 1,668.35% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 177.3% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOW’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.61 per share, indicating a rise of 377.66% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. DOW’sshares have gained 18.1% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 39 cents per share, indicating a 34.48% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 125%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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