Eastman (EMN) to Expand in Dresden for Boosting Film Business

Eastman Chemical Company EMN recently announced a capacity expansion at its production facility in Dresden, Germany to support a new coating and laminating line for film. This investment is anticipated to support the strong growth momentum of the company’s high-performance branded paint protection and window film products.

Notably, the capacity extension will strengthen Eastman Chemical’s assets in Martinsville, VA and is expected to be online by the middle of 2021, creating about 50 new job opportunities at the site.

Per Eastman Chemical, the additional capacity will enable the company to meet an ongoing ramp-up of its paint protection films in Europe and around the globe. This strategic move will also provide impetus to address the increasing customer needs for high-value automotive and architectural window.

Eastman Chemical announced a string of important investments in paint protection films, such as a Performance Films Patterns and Software Center of Excellence, multiple expansions at its production hub in Martinsville plus Core pattern and business operations software.

Shares of Eastman Chemical have dipped 1.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 22.9%.

Eastman Chemical anticipates sales volume and capacity utilization to drop in the fourth quarter due to the worsening of the global business environment, resulting from trade uncertainties and other macro factors. Considering these factors, the company anticipates adjusted earnings per share of $7.00-$7.20 for full-year 2019.

Despite a difficult business landscape, Eastman Chemical deepens its focus on managing costs and generating new business revenues from innovation, especially in the Advanced Materials segment.

