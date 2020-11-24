Eastman (EMN) Teams With Gruppo Maip for Automotive Materials

Eastman Chemical Company EMN recently announced partnership with Italy-based Gruppo Maip to formulate new sustainable polymer solutions for automotive applications. This will facilitate a range of formulations based on Eastman’s Advanced Circular Recycling technology, giving both biobased and molecular-recycled content solutions with Eastman Tritan Renew copolyester and Treva Renew engineering bioplastic.



Tritan Renew is powered by Eastman’s polyester renewal technology. It provides up to 50% certified recycled content redirected from post-consumer and postindustrial waste streams. It delivers the same high performance as virgin plastics, unlike mechanically recycled plastics.



Up to 48% of Treva Renew is biobased content sourced from sustainably managed forests. It is certified by the USDA’s Bio Preferred program. Moreover, it gains from carbon renewal technology that uses mixed waste plastic, providing an additional 23% certified recycled content.



Eastman Chemical is benefiting from its innovation-driven growth model, cost-management actions and acquisitions.



Eastman Chemical, in its third-quarter call, stated that it has entered the fourth quarter of 2020 with strong momentum. It expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the fourth quarter to be similar to fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted EPS of $1.42. The company also noted that it is on track to deliver nearly $150 million of cost savings for 2020 with around $40 million expected in the fourth quarter. It also expects to generate more than $1 billion of free cash flow this year.

Eastman Chemical Company Price and Consensus

Eastman Chemical Company price-consensus-chart | Eastman Chemical Company Quote

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Eastman Chemical currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space are New Gold Inc. NGD, Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD, and Pretium Resources Inc. PVG.



New Gold has a projected earnings growth rate of 100% for the current year. The company’s shares have rallied around 121% in a year. It currently carries a Zacks Rack #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Barrick Gold has an expected earnings growth rate of 115.7% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged around 42% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Pretium Resources has an expected earnings growth rate of 25.5% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained around 15% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity. A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Pretium Resources, Inc. (PVG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Free Stock Analysis Report



New Gold Inc. (NGD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Eastman Chemical Company (EMN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.