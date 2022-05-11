Eastman (EMN) Declares Share Buyback Worth $500 Million

Eastman Chemical Company EMN recently entered into an accelerated share repurchase (“ASR”) agreement with Wells Fargo, NA and Mizuho Markets Americas LLC to buyback $500 million of Eastman’s common stock.

With the implementation of the ASR, Eastman will have repurchased roughly $750 million in the second quarter, progressing toward its target of repurchasing more than $1 billion of shares in 2022.

The ASR repurchases will be under the remainder of the February 2018 $2 billion share repurchase authorization and the December 2021 $2.5-billion share repurchase authorization. Upon executing of the ASR, Eastman will have the authorization to repurchase another around $2.12 billion of shares.

Eastman stated that this accelerated share repurchase reflects its confidence in its market value and commitment to continue delivering value to stockholders through share repurchases.

The ASR repurchases are anticipated to be completed by third-quarter 2022, with the total number of repurchased shares based on Eastman’s volume-weighted average price during the term of the agreement, less a discount.

Eastman Chemical, in its last earnings call, envisions strong performance from the first quarter to continue for the balance of 2022. It remains on track with its pricing actions to offset inflation in 2022. It also anticipates its specialty product lines to continue to grow faster than end markets and drive additional mix improvement.

The company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share of $9.50-$10 for 2022. It also anticipates operating cash flow to reach $1.6 billion this year.

