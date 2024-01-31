Eastman (EMN) and Swiss Eyewear to Launch INVU Collection

Eastman Chemical Company EMN and Swiss Eyewear Group (“SEG”) have collaborated to launch SEG's INVU 10th anniversary eyewear collection with Tritan Renew. Eastman’s Tritan Renew is used in every frame of the innovative eyewear series. The collection also includes a selection of polarized lenses that will enhance style while protecting eyes with unmatched clarity.



INVU by SEG has established itself as an industry leader, consistently pushing the limits of frame and lens materials while remaining affordable to consumers. By collaborating with Eastman, SEG, a major eyewear maker, is taking a huge step toward fulfilling its promise to provide better sustainability for a premium consumer experience with a clear conscience. Eastman and SEG are changing the face of eyewear fashion, guaranteeing that looking and feeling good go hand in hand.



SEG selected Tritan Renew because it is a one-of-a-kind material that combines remarkable, environmentally friendly properties without imposing manufacturing limits. Tritan Renew, which has 50% certified recycled content generated from hard-to-recycle waste, performs like virgin material.



Eastman is opening the world's largest material-to-material molecular recycling facility in Kingsport, TN. The facility can recycle roughly 110,000 metric tons (MT) of plastics per year. The opening of this plant strengthens Eastman's capacity to meet its objective of recycling 225,000 MT of plastic waste annually by 2030.



Shares of Eastman have lost 5.1% over the past year compared with a 19.9% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company, on its third-quarter call, stated that it is seeing muted demand in the fourth quarter as customers are cautious in the prevailing challenging environment. In addition, it anticipates regular seasonality in key end markets, including building and construction, consumer durables and performance films for automotive applications. It expects EPS for 2023 to be between $6.30 and $6.50. Furthermore, EMN anticipates delivering $1.4 billion in operating cash flow for full-year 2023.

Eastman Chemical Company Price and Consensus

Eastman Chemical Company price-consensus-chart | Eastman Chemical Company Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Eastman currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include, Cameco Corporation CCJ, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. AMR.



Cameco, carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has a projected earnings growth rate of 188% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCJ’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 12.5% in the past 60 days. The stock is up around 71.3% in a year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while matching it once, with the average earnings surprise being 12.2%. The company’s shares have soared 31.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMR’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 69% in the past 60 days. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. AMR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 9.6%, on average. AMR shares are up around 150.6% in a year.





Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.