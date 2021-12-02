Eastman (EMN) & Amorepacific Partner for Sustainable Packaging

Eastman Chemical Company EMN has collaborated with Amorepacific, a global beauty company, to introduce sustainable packaging solutions using its molecular recycling technologies. Eastman’s Cristal Renew co-polyester, with certified recycled content will be used by Laneige as early as December 2021. Laneige will be the first Amorepacific brand to utilize packaging made from Cristal Renew.



Laniege’s Water Sleeping Mask, featuring Cristal Renew, will be available at cosmetics retailer Sephora in the United States and Canada. The Water Sleeping Mask has been popular among customers since 2002 and features technological advances in skincare derived from molecular recycling technology. Cristal Renew is vital to create recycled-content packaging that does justice to Amorepacific’s signature, globally renowned beauty aesthetic by providing the skincare leader with superior products and customer experience.



Eastman’s molecular recycling technologies break down hard-to-recycle plastic waste into building blocks used to create new materials. The materials are similar to traditional materials in terms of clarity, luster and mechanical properties. The technology makes it possible to divert plastic waste from landfills, incinerators and the environment, lowering the greenhouse gas emissions by 20-50% by reducing the dependency on fossil fuels.



Eastman is enthusiastic about being selected as a partner in Amorepacific’s sustainability journey and is keen to bring innovations to market before the end of the year.



Amorepacific noted that Eastman’s innovative molecular recycling technologies will enable it to realize the commitments laid out in its ‘2030 A MORE Beautiful Promise’.



Shares of Eastman have gained 4.6% in a year compared with the industry’s rise of 13%. The estimated earnings growth rate for the company for the current year is pegged at 46%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Eastman, on its third-quarter earnings call, said that it is seeing sustained logistics challenges, supply-chain issues and higher raw material and energy costs as it enters the fourth quarter. It is implementing price hike actions across its specialty product lines to offset these higher costs.



It expects adjusted earnings per share of $8.80-$9.00 for 2021. It also anticipates free cash flow to approach $1.1 billion for the year.

Eastman Chemical Company Price and Consensus

Eastman Chemical Company price-consensus-chart | Eastman Chemical Company Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Eastman currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space include AdvanSix Inc. ASIX, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Univar Solutions Inc. UNVR and Celanese Corporation CE, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AdvanSix has an expected earnings growth rate of 197% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 14.1% upward over the past 60 days.



AdvanSix beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the four trailing quarters, with an earnings surprise of 47%, on average. ASIX’s shares have also surged 134.9% over a year.



Univar has an expected earnings growth rate of 55.2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 9% upward over the past 60 days.



Univar beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the four trailing quarters, with an earnings surprise of 24.1%, on average. UNVR’s shares have rallied 41.4% over a year.



Celanese has an expected earnings growth rate of 139.7% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 9.1% upward over the past 60 days.



Celanese beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the four trailing quarters and pulled off an earnings surprise of 12.7%, on average. Shares of CE have gained around 14.8% over a year.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.