Eastman Completes Sale Of Texas City Operations To INEOS For $490 Mln

(RTTNews) - Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) announced on Friday that it has completed selling its Texas City Operations to specialty chemicals company INEOS Acetyls for $490 million.

The sale price consists of around $415 million in cash at closing and the remainder is to be paid in equal installments on the first and second anniversaries of the closing.

Proceeds from the sale are expected to be used for debt repayment by the company.

On Thursday, Eastman Chemical shares closed at $83.83, up 0.77% on the New York Stock Exchange.

