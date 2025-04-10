Eastman Chemical's Turbo Oil 2330 Gets Approval from U.S. Air Force

Eastman Chemical Company’s EMN Eastman Turbo Oil 2330 (ETO 2330) has been added to the relevant Qualified Products List after receiving MIL-PRF-7808 Grade 3 specification approval from the U.S. Air Force. This confirmed that the product meets military-grade performance and safety standards for aircraft turbo oils.

The new ETO 2330 has been designed for applications requiring reliable performance under demanding conditions, delivering superior lubrication and thermal stability. ETO 2330 also exhibits best-in-class wear performance with an improved odor profile, ensuring a more pleasant cabin experience for crew and passengers.

The new turbo oil is awaiting civilian aircraft approvals, which are expected to be available as early as 2026. EMN has collaborated with Honeywell Aerospace on a certification program covering aircraft auxiliary power units and generators to validate the performance of ETO 2330. The U.S. Air Force approval of ETO 2330 reiterates EMN’s dedication to providing innovative solutions that meet the high standards of the aviation industry.

EMN stock has lost 18.5% over the past year compared with the 34.3% decline in the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EMN’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

EMN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are DRDGOLD Limited DRD, Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. IDR and Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS. DRD, IDR and CRS have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRD’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.06 per share, indicating a 29.3% year-over-year rise. Its shares have soared 61.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDR’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, indicating a rise of 16.4% from year-ago levels. IDR’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once, with the average surprise being roughly 77.5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $6.95 per share. CRS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 15.7%. Its shares have soared 121.9% in the past year.





