Eastman Chemical's Stock Gains 14% in 3 Months: Here's Why

Eastman Chemical Company’s EMN shares have gained 13.5% over the past three months. The company has outperformed its industry’s rise of 5% over the same time frame. It has also topped the S&P 500’s around 5% growth over the same period.



Let’s take a look into the factors behind EMN stock’s price appreciation.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EMN Stock Gains on Cost Actions & Innovation

Eastman is benefiting from its innovation-driven growth model and actions to manage costs. It is expected to gain from lower operating costs from its operational transformation program.



The company is taking action to keep its manufacturing and administrative costs in control. EMN achieved cost savings of around $200 million in 2023, net of inflation. Pricing initiatives across the segments and lower raw material and energy costs are also expected to support the company’s bottom line. The company plans to maintain pricing discipline and improve asset utilization throughout this year.



EMN’s goal is to increase new business revenues by utilizing its innovation-driven growth strategy. Its sales volumes are expected to be supported by innovation and market development initiatives. Its specialty portfolio is likely to drive sales growth across key end markets such as consumer durables, building & construction and transportation.



The company is also expected to gain from the revenues and earnings generated by its Kingsport methanolysis facility in 2024. It anticipates a $50 million incremental EBITDA contribution from the Kingsport facility.

Strong Financial Health Supports EMN’s Capital Allocation

EMN remains focused on maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation with an emphasis on debt reduction. It returned $526 million to shareholders in 2023 through dividends and share repurchases. In the second quarter of 2024, EMN generated a strong operating cash flow of $367 million and ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $514 million. The company returned $195 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in the second quarter. It has also raised its dividend for the 14th consecutive year. EMN expects to repurchase shares worth around $300 million in 2024. It expects to deliver around $1.4 billion in operating cash flow in 2024.

Eastman Chemical Company Price and Consensus

Eastman Chemical Company price-consensus-chart | Eastman Chemical Company Quote

EMN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

EMN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are IAMGOLD Corporation IAG, Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO and Hawkins, Inc. HWKN. While IAMGOLD and Eldorado Gold sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Hawkins carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IAMGOLD’s current-year earnings has increased by 46.4% in the past 60 days. IAG beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters with the average surprise being 200%. Its shares have shot up roughly 166% in the past year.



The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current year earnings is pegged at $1.40 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 145.6%. EGO beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 430.3%. The company's shares have rallied roughly 103% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hawkins’ current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $4.14, indicating a rise of 15.3% from year-ago levels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWKN’s current fiscal-year earnings has increased 12.8% in the past 60 days. The stock has rallied around 101% in the past year.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Iamgold Corporation (IAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.