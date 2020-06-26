Eastman Chemical Up 46% in 3 Months: What's Behind the Rally?

Eastman Chemical Company’s EMN shares have popped 45.8% over the past three months. The company has also topped its industry’s rise of 29.2% over the same time frame.



The chemical maker has a market cap of roughly $9.2 billion and average volume of shares traded in the last three months is around 1,454.2K.





Let’s take a look into the factors that are driving this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.



What’s Favoring the Stock?



Eastman Chemical is gaining from its innovation-driven growth model, cost-management actions and acquisitions. Its cost reduction actions and growth in high-margin innovation products are expected to support its earnings in 2020.



The company is focused on productivity and cost-cutting actions in the wake of a challenging environment. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, it has significantly increased its cost reduction target, which is forecast to be roughly $150 million of net savings in 2020.



Eastman Chemical is also benefiting from synergies of acquisitions. The acquisition of Marlotherm heat transfer fluids manufacturing assets in Germany has allowed the company to boost its heat transfer fluids product offerings to customers globally. Moreover, the acquisition of Spain-based cellulosic yarn producer, INACSA reinforces the growth of the company’s textiles innovation products like Naia cellulosic yarn.



Moreover, Eastman Chemical is focused on growing new business revenues from innovation. It expects to generate roughly $500 million of new business revenues in 2020. In particular, the company’s Advanced Materials unit has a number of products that are driving new business revenues.



The company also remains committed to maintain a disciplined approach to capital allocation, with an emphasis on financing its dividend and debt reduction. It expects to reduce debt by more than $400 million in 2020.



Eastman Chemical has also taken steps to boost its cash flows. These include reduction of capital expenditure by around $100 million to $325-375 million. The company also expects working capital to be a source of more than $250 million of cash flows in 2020.



