Eastman Chemical Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 5 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $106.33, along with a high estimate of $111.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.58% from the previous average price target of $101.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Eastman Chemical. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $107.00 $100.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $105.00 $105.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $100.00 $100.00 David Begleiter Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $108.00 $100.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $111.00 $103.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Neutral $107.00 $102.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Eastman Chemical. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Eastman Chemical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Eastman Chemical's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Eastman Chemical's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Eastman Chemical

Established in 1920 to produce chemicals for Eastman Kodak, Eastman Chemical has grown into a global specialty chemical company with manufacturing sites around the world. The company generates the majority of its sales outside of the United States, with a strong presence in Asian markets. During the past several years, Eastman has sold noncore businesses, choosing to focus on higher-margin specialty product offerings.

Key Indicators: Eastman Chemical's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Eastman Chemical's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.68% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eastman Chemical's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.55%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Eastman Chemical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.89, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

