Eastman Chemical Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Eastman Chemical (EMN) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $32 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $26 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Eastman Chemical reported adjusted earnings of $232 million or $1.69 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $2.19 billion from $2.21 billion last year.

Eastman Chemical earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $232 Mln. vs. $196 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.69 vs. $1.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.50 -Revenue (Q4): $2.19 Bln vs. $2.21 Bln last year.

