Eastman Chemical Q3 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Eastman Chemical (EMN) announced earnings for its third quarter that Dropped from the same period last year

The company's earnings were $0.40 per share. This compares with $0.53 per share last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.6% to $2.20 billion from $2.46 billion last year.

Eastman Chemical earnings at glance (GAAP):

