Markets
EMN

Eastman Chemical Q3 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Eastman Chemical (EMN) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $351 million, or $2.57 per share. This compares with $161 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Eastman Chemical reported adjusted earnings of $338 million or $2.46 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.3% to $2.72 billion from $2.12 billion last year.

Eastman Chemical earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $338 Mln. vs. $214 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.46 vs. $1.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.46 -Revenue (Q3): $2.72 Bln vs. $2.12 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.80 - $9.00

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EMN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular