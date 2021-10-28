Eastman Chemical Q3 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Eastman Chemical (EMN) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $351 million, or $2.57 per share. This compares with $161 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Eastman Chemical reported adjusted earnings of $338 million or $2.46 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.3% to $2.72 billion from $2.12 billion last year.

Eastman Chemical earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $338 Mln. vs. $214 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.46 vs. $1.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.46 -Revenue (Q3): $2.72 Bln vs. $2.12 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.80 - $9.00

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.