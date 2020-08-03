Markets
EMN

Eastman Chemical Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Eastman Chemical (EMN) reported earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $27 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $258 million, or $1.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Eastman Chemical reported adjusted earnings of $116 million or $0.85 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.6% to $1.92 billion from $2.36 billion last year.

Eastman Chemical earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $116 Mln. vs. $277 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.85 vs. $1.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q2): $1.92 Bln vs. $2.36 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EMN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular