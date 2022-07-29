Eastman Chemical Q2 22 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on July 29, 2022, to discuss Q2 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.eastman.com/Company/Investors/Pages/Introduction.aspx

To listen to the call, dial +1 323-994-2093, Passcode: 6532485 .

For a replay call, dial 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820, Passcode 6532485.

