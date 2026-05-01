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Eastman Chemical Q1 Profit, Sales Decline

May 01, 2026 — 01:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) on Friday reported lower profit for the first quarter, primarily due to decline in sales.

Earnings before income taxes decreased to $136 million from $253 million a year ago.

Earnings before interest and taxes declined to $188 million, down from $302 million in the prior year.

Net earnings attributable to Eastman fell to $107 million, compared with $182 million a year earlier. Earnings per share declined to $0.93 from $1.57.

Sales declined to $2.177 billion, compared with $2.290 billion a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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