Eastman Chemical Q1 Profit, Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) on Friday reported lower profit for the first quarter, primarily due to decline in sales.

Earnings before income taxes decreased to $136 million from $253 million a year ago.

Earnings before interest and taxes declined to $188 million, down from $302 million in the prior year.

Net earnings attributable to Eastman fell to $107 million, compared with $182 million a year earlier. Earnings per share declined to $0.93 from $1.57.

Sales declined to $2.177 billion, compared with $2.290 billion a year earlier.

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