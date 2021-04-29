Eastman Chemical Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Eastman Chemical (EMN) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $274 million, or $1.99 per share. This compares with $258 million, or $1.89 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Eastman Chemical reported adjusted earnings of $293 million or $2.13 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $2.41 billion from $2.24 billion last year.

Eastman Chemical earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $293 Mln. vs. $277 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.13 vs. $2.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.04 -Revenue (Q1): $2.41 Bln vs. $2.24 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.25 and $8.75

