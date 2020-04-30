Eastman Chemical Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Eastman Chemical (EMN) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $258 million, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $209 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Eastman Chemical reported adjusted earnings of $277 million or $2.03 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.9% to $2.24 billion from $2.38 billion last year.

Eastman Chemical earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $277 Mln. vs. $248 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.03 vs. $1.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q1): $2.24 Bln vs. $2.38 Bln last year.

